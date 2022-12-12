Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME to Install Foundations for Another Offshore WInd Farm in Scotland

December 12, 2022

Offshore installation services firm DEME said Monday it would return to the Moray Firth to install the foundations for another offshore wind farm in Scotland, under a contract awarded by Ocean Winds.

The company was previously involved in the installation works at Moray East for the Ocean Winds consortium in 2020. 

Moray West is DEME's second major project carried out for Ocean Winds, which is leading the development, and represents a sizeable contract for DEME. For DEME, a "sizeable contract" refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50 - 150 million.

DEME Offshore’s scope includes the installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces.

"In an industry breakthrough, this challenging project will be the first time XXL monopiles will be installed in the winter period, and DEME will deploy its double-staged, motion compensated pile gripper. Moray West will also be the first time a vibro-hammer is being utilised for the XXL monopiles to overcome weaker soil layers," DEME Offshore said.

As well as the XXL monopiles and transition pieces, DEME will perform the bolting and grouting works for the monopile/transition piece connections.

Orion & Apollo

DEME will use its recently delivered DP3 offshore installation vessel Orion which it has labeled "revolutionary." 

The Orion will install the monopiles, and jack-up Apollo will be deployed for the installation of transition pieces. 

"DEME’s expertise regarding this exceptionally challenging project will be combined with its high-tech fleet and specialised equipment, to ensure that the installation campaigns in 2023-2024 can be carried out efficiently," DEME said.

Once fully operational, the Moray West wind farm will be able to power around 640,000 households in Scotland.


Energy Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

©Cadeler

Kongsberg Maritime to Deliver Tech & Equipment for...
Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Norway to Make First Offshore Wind Tender Awards by Autumn...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Boskalis (supplied)

Shell's 34,000t North Sea-bound Penguins FPSO Leaves...
Offshore
Illustration only - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Wah Seong Wins $127M FPSO Topside Module Order
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Solstad Offshore Sells Construction Support Vessel

Solstad Offshore Sells Construction Support Vessel

TotalEnergies Launches Offshore Rig Tender for 2023 Drilling at Lebanon's Offshore Block 9

TotalEnergies Launches Offshore Rig Tender for 2023 Drilling at Lebanon's Offshore Block 9

NOV to Design and Equip Cadeler's Second F-Class Jack-up Vessel

NOV to Design and Equip Cadeler's Second F-Class Jack-up Vessel

Radix Creates Virtual FPSO Training Environment to Reduce Commissioning Phase Risks

Radix Creates Virtual FPSO Training Environment to Reduce Commissioning Phase Risks

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine