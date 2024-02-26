Siemens Gamesa Rolls Out First Moray West 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelles

Siemens Gamesa has produced the first nacelles for over 14 MW-rated offshore wind turbines that will be deployed at Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The nacelles were produced at Siemens Gamesa’s Cuxhaven factory in Germany. According to the company, the nacelles are currently awaiting shipment, before being fitted with the B108 blades that were shipped earlier from Hull in England.

The 60 turbines – each rated at 14.7 MW capacity and of SG 14-222 DD type – will form the 882 MW moray West offshore wind farm, located in Scotland’s Moray Firth.

Earlier in February, Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME installed the first XXL monopile foundation for the offshore wind turbines at Moray West.

DEME used its Orion offshore installation vessel to complete the task, which is part of its work scope that includes both the installation of monopiles and transition pieces.

The company’s jack-up vessel Apollo is also joining the effort, taking care of installing the transition pieces.

Late in 2023, Boskalis installed the first offshore substation platform (OSP) for the project using its DP vessel Bokalift1.

The first power generation from the project is expected in 2024. Amazon has already signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Engie, which together with EDP Renewables formed Ocean Winds as joint venture in charge of development of the Moray West offshore wind farm.

As part of the PPA, Amazon will source 473MW of clean power from the wind farm, which is more than half of its capacity.

Once fully commissioned, the Moray West will have the capacity to power up to 1.3 million homes in the UK, making a significant contribution to the country's renewable energy goals.