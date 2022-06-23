Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 60 Giant Wind Turbines for Scottish Offshore Wind Project

June 23, 2022

Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Offshore wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa will deliver sixty SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines for the Moray West offshore wind power project in the UK. 

After being selected preferred bidder by Moray West in October 2021, Siemens Gamesa has now signed the firm contract for the turbine delivery.

The wind turbines will have a capacity of 14.7 MW each and use the PowerBoost feature. A service agreement is included in the order for the 882 MW-project located in Scotland’s Moray Firth.

All 180 Siemens Gamesa B108 IntegralBlades for the turbines will be produced at the company’s offshore blade factory in Hull, England. Each blade will be 108 meters long.Credit: Moray West

Moray West will serve as the first serial installation of Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW machine, for which more than 14 GW of firm orders, preferred supplier agreements, and preferred bidder agreements have been signed in total.

Each SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine will have a capacity boosted up to 14.7 megawatts and feature a rotor diameter of 222 meters using 108-meter long Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades. Launched in 2020, the first prototype of the massive machine was installed in 2021 in Denmark.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, is the major shareholder developing the Moray West project.


