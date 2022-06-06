China's Dajin to Build Monopiles for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm in UK

China's Dajin Heavy Industry has signed a binding contract for the construction and delivery of XXL monopiles for the 860MW Moray West offshore wind farm in the UK.

According to Dajin, the XXL Monopiles will be "one of the largest to be installed so far in the world and first in the wind industry history to be supplied from Chinese Tier 1 supplier – Dajin Heavy Industry." The monopiles will weigh almost 2000 tonnes and have 10 meters diameter.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, with a presence in eight countries, is the major shareholder developing the Moray West project.

Dajin Heavy Industry describes itself as the largest offshore foundation fabricator in the world with one million tonnes per year production capacity in China and expanding with local content contribution investments into Europe.

Dajin's base scope of work for the project is the supply of 48 monopiles based on the steel secured from Chinese Steel Mills. The steel cutting for the first monopile production has already started.

According to the company, Dajin Heavy Industry has acquired and is now developing a new 100h fabrication yard in the South of China and is planning a foundation facility in Europe.

"After the completion of both facilities, Dajin Heavy Industry will achieve an annual production capacity of 2 million tons. More importantly, the new facilities will focus on the foundation production for next-generation turbines: Triple XL Monopiles (15m dia, 130-meter length, 3 500 tonnes weights) as well jackets and floating foundations."

Credit: Moray West