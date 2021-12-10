Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa's Giant Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Delivers Power to the Grid

December 10, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Illustration - Credit: Siemens Gamesa

Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said Friday that its giant 14MW SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype had started delivering power to the grid. The prototype has been installed in Østerild, Denmark.

"We are excited to announce that our SG 14-222 DD prototype is now producing power to the grid! What an amazing milestone and an important step towards a greener future. The installation has been successful due to the great collaboration of the entire team behind!," Siemens Gamesa said in a social media post.

The company first announced the plan to build the giant wind turbine back in May 2020.

It at the time said the turbine, with a 222-meter diameter rotor, 108-meter blades, and a 39,000 m2 swept area, could reach capacity of up to 15 MW using the company’s Power Boost function.

The 14 MW capacity allows one SG 14-222 DD machine to provide enough energy to power approximately 18,000 average European households every year. Around 30 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines could cover the annual electricity consumption of Bilbao, Spain, Siemens Gamesa said last year.

The turbines expected to be commercially available in 2024, and the company has already secured several orders.

Namely, the company has agreement in place to deliver SG 14-222 DD turbines for RWE's Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK, three wind power projects of Hai Long in Taiwan, and for the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the U.S.

 


Renewable Energy Industry News Energy Activity Offshore Wind

