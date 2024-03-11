Carnegie Clean Energy Gets $2.3M More for CETO Wave Energy Device Trials

Carnegie Clean Energy has secured a $2.3 million grant from the Basque Government’s Energy Agency EVE for the deployment of its CETO wave energy device at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) offshore northern Spain.

Carnegie secured the grant through its Spanish subsidiary Carnegie Technologies Spain as part of the ACHIEVE+ project.

This funding complements the $4 million contract awarded by the EuropeWave Project and RENMARINAS DEMOS funding of $1.3 million, creating a total funding pool of $7.7 million for the deployment of CETO at BiMEP.

The EVE funding provides targeted support for elements of the CETO deployment such as the Buoyant Actuator (BA), Mooring System, Power Take-Off (PTO), and Reinforcement Learning (RL) Controller, being developed in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HPE Spain.

In addition, the EVE support promotes more local content in the Basque Country, enables reduced technical and financial risks associated with the ACHIEVE CETO deployment, and unlocks and accelerates commercial project opportunities by fostering investor confidence and expanding the global footprint of CETO technology.

“We extend our gratitude to EVE for their support for the ACHIEVE+ Project, which further enhances our deployment of CETO at BiMEP. This support accelerates our technological progress and highlights the Basque Country’s dedication to renewable energy innovation and local economic prosperity.

“We are privileged to be able to utilize this funding to advance our CETO deployment and contribute to the EU's ambitious goals for ocean energy solutions to aid in achieving energy independence and meeting clean energy targets,” said Jonathan Fiévez, Carnegie’s CEO.