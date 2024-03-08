Hibiscus South Comes Onstream Five Months After Discovery Offshore Gabon

Oil and gas company BW Energy has started production from the DHBSM-1H well in the Hibiscus South field on the Dussafu license, offshore Gabon, five months after making the initial discovery.

Production performance from the well has been in line with expectations and is currently stabilized at approximately 5,000-6,000 barrels of oil per day, BW Energy said.

Using Borr Drilling’s Norve jack-up rig, the DHBSM-1H well was drilled as a horizontal well from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 5,960 meters into Gamba sandstone reservoir in November 2023.

The well is located approximately 5 kilometers southwest of the MaBoMo in a separate accumulation with a deeper oil-water contact than the nearby Hibiscus Field.

Following completion, the Norve jack-up has started drilling operations on the Ruche sidetrack well (DRM-3H ST1).

The DHBSM-1H well is expected to recover 6.6 mmbbls from approximately 22 mmbbls oil in place, based on third party 2P estimate.

BW Energy is the operator of the Dussafu license, holding an interest of 73.5% , with partners Panoro Energy (17.5%) and Gabon Oil Company (9%).

“We are very pleased with the safe and efficient execution of Hibiscus South fast-track development within a few months after making the initial discovery. This represents a material, low-cost and low-risk expansion of the Dussafu production and reserve base, demonstrating how our phased development strategy provides the flexibility to rapidly unlock significant value,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

“The five-month lead time at Hibiscus South from discovery to first oil is a prime example of our infrastructure led exploration strategy in action, showing how it can create material value for shareholders by allowing us to fast-track new high margin incremental oil barrels into production very cost effectively.

“The subsurface at Dussafu Marin has a history of delivering positive results and we are confident that this trend can continue long into the future as we progress towards unlocking its full organic growth potential,” aded John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro.