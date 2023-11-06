BW Energy Strikes Oil Offshore Gabon

Oil and gas company BW Energy said Monday that its DHBSM-1 appraisal well has encountered commercial volumes of oil in the Hibiscus South satellite prospect, offshore Gabon.

The company said it planned to return to the well to complete it as a production well in early 2024.

The DHBSM-1 well was drilled from the MaBoMo production platform to a total depth of 6,002 meters. The target area is located approximately 5 kilometers southwest of the MaBoMo and was drilled by the Borr Norve jack-up rig, BW Energy said.

Evaluation of logging data, sample examination, and formation pressure measurements confirm approximately 20 meters of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 26.5 meters in the Gamba formation.

The well data confirms that the Hibiscus South structure is a separate accumulation with a deeper oil-water contact than the nearby Hibiscus Field. This will enable the company to book additional reserves not currently included in its annual statement of reserves and provide the opportunity to drill one or more additional production wells from the MaBoMo facility.

“The successful appraisal of the Hibiscus South satellite structure represents a low-cost and low-risk expansion of the Dussafu production and reserve base. We look forward to rapidly bringing these high-value barrels into production,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy. “The result also confirms the significant potential of the Dussafu license, where we have multiple additional future prospects.”

Preliminary evaluation indicates gross recoverable reserves of 6 to 7 million barrels of oil and approximately 16 million barrels of oil in place, in line with the mid-case pre-drill expectations reported prior to the start of drilling operations.



