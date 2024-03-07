First Steel Cut for FPSO Raia in Brazil

The fabrication of a floating production storage and offloading (PFSO) for the Raia project in Brazil, operated by Equinor on behalf of the Raia project consortium, has officially started at Seatrium’s BrasFELS Shipyard.

The strike steel ceremony, which symbolizes the first steel cut of the FPSO Raia project, marks the start of the collaboration between Seatrium, MODEC, Equinor, Repsol and Petrobras for the landmark project.

It was held on March 6 at BrasFELS Shipyard, where parts of the topside modules will be built as part of the contract Seatirum’s BrasFELS secured with Offshore Frontier Solutions, a MODEC company in December 2023.

The scope of work for BrasFELS comprises the construction of three modules: vapor recovery/flare knockout unit (VRU/FLARE KO); oil separation and stabilization; and flowline circulation and measurement systems.

The FSPO Raia will also use combined cycle technology resulting in reduced carbon footprint.

“We are excited about this project and the possibilities it brings for a greener and more sustainable future for energy,” Seatrium said.

When completed, FPSO Raia will have the capacity to process 126,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 16 million cubic meters of gas per day, with a storage capacity of two million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be deployed in the giant pre-salt area at the southern part of Campos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.