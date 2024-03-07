Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Steel Cut for FPSO Raia in Brazil

Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)
Steel cutting ceremony for FPSO Raia (Credit: Seatrium)

The fabrication of a floating production storage and offloading (PFSO) for the Raia project in Brazil, operated by Equinor on behalf of the Raia project consortium, has officially started at Seatrium’s BrasFELS Shipyard.

The strike steel ceremony, which symbolizes the first steel cut of the FPSO Raia project, marks the start of the collaboration between Seatrium, MODEC, Equinor, Repsol and Petrobras for the landmark project.

It was held on March 6 at BrasFELS Shipyard, where parts of the topside modules will be built as part of the contract Seatirum’s BrasFELS secured with Offshore Frontier Solutions, a MODEC company in December 2023.

The scope of work for BrasFELS comprises the construction of three modules: vapor recovery/flare knockout unit (VRU/FLARE KO); oil separation and stabilization; and flowline circulation and measurement systems.

The FSPO Raia will also use combined cycle technology resulting in reduced carbon footprint.  

“We are excited about this project and the possibilities it brings for a greener and more sustainable future for energy,” Seatrium said.

When completed, FPSO Raia will have the capacity to process 126,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 16 million cubic meters of gas per day, with a storage capacity of two million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be deployed in the giant pre-salt area at the southern part of Campos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Chevron to Become Operator of Exploration Block Offshore...
Sealoader 2 (Credit: MOL)

MOL and Petrobras Sign Cargo Transfer Vessels Deals

Insight

Wind of Change for Shetland Oil Hub, but Who Will Benefit?

Wind of Change for Shetland Oi

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

AI Tool to Tackle Boulder Issues for Offshore Wind Developments

AI Tool to Tackle Boulder Issu

Viaro Energy Receives NSTA License Approval for Bressay Oil Field

Viaro Energy Receives NSTA Lic

MacGregor Gets Large Crane Order for Prysmian’s New Cable Layer

MacGregor Gets Large Crane Ord

First Steel Cut for FPSO Raia in Brazil

First Steel Cut for FPSO Raia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine