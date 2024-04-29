Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RTS Wind Lands Offshore Wind Services Deal with Ørsted

Hornsea One offshore wind farm (Credit: Ørsted)
Specialist wind turbine services provider RTS Wind has secured two extensive framework agreements for the provision of blade services for offshore wind developer Ørsted.

The two five-year framework agreements will see RTS Wind support Ørsted’s long-term blade care and maintenance campaigns.

The agreements cover Ørsted’s entire regional portfolios in the UK, Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany.

“Our operations teams work with the utmost dedication to ensure our projects continue to be a reliable source of green energy.

“With the often-challenging offshore conditions out at sea, blade care is a vital part of our operations and we’re delighted to be working again with RTS Wind to support both our UK and European portfolio with their solid expertise in this area,” said Michaela Gregory, Global Lead Category Manager at Ørsted.

“RTS Wind successfully delivered a full blade campaign for Ørsted in 2023. From there, we were offered the opportunity to tender, and we are delighted to have now been awarded this milestone agreement, solidifying our relationship with Ørsted as a long-term key partner for blade services,” added John Galliford, RTS Wind Operations Director.

