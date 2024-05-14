Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cadeler Wins Wind Turbine Install Work in the Polish Baltic Sea

(Photo: Cadeler)
(Photo: Cadeler)

Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler reports it has secured vessel reservation agreements with both MFW Bałtyk II Sp. z.o.o. and MFW Bałtyk III Sp. z.o.o., each a joint venture project owned 50% by Equinor and 50% by Polenergia.

The Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects are wind farms situated in the Baltic Sea, approximately 27 and 40 kilometers from the port of Łeba, respectively. The projects entail the installation of 100 offshore wind turbine generators in the Polish Baltic Sea. Cadeler said it will utilize both an O-Class and a P-Class vessel, demonstrating the company's fleet depth, flexibility and ability to adapt to client needs.

WTG installation is set to begin in 2027. Once operational, these wind farms are projected to generate a combined capacity of 1,440 megawatts, providing electricity to over two million households.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said, “We’re pleased to announce yet another contractual milestone in Poland. The Polish market offers great business potential for Cadeler and we’re proud to help our partners accelerate the transition towards sustainable energy for more than two million households. This also marks our first contract with Equinor and Polenergia, setting the stage for new successful future partnerships.”

The aggregate potential value of the contracts to be negotiated during the pendency of the vessel reservation agreements is anticipated to fall within the range of EUR 110-130 million.

