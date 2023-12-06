Seatrium to Build FPSO Topside Modules for MODEC

BrasFELS Shipyard, a member of the Seatrium Group, announced it has secured a contract from Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd, a MODEC Group company, to undertake parts of the topside modules fabrication of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) for the Raia project in Brazil, operated by Equinor on behalf of the Raia project consortium.

BrasFELS’ scope of work for the FPSO Raia comprises the fabrication of three modules: vapor recovery unit/ flare knockout (VRU/ FLARE KO); oil separation and stabilisation; and the flowline circulation and metering and utility systems. The project will be undertaken by Seatrium’s BrasFELS shipyard located in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is expected to commence work in the first quarter of 2024.

When completed, FPSO Raia will have the capacity to process 126,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 16 million cubic meters of gas per day, with a storage capacity of two million barrels of crude oil. The FPSO will be deployed in the giant “pre-salt” area at the southern part of Campos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Oil & Gas (Americas), Seatrium said, "We are pleased to partner with MODEC on yet another FPSO topside modules fabrication project, affirming Seatrium’s position as a leading global player in FPSO newbuilds and conversions. Over the years, we have leveraged our deep engineering expertise, international yard footprint and strong track record to deliver over 260 Floating Production Unit (FPU) and FPSO conversions & newbuilds, solidifying our market leadership in this product segment.”

The latest win marks the eighth project collaboration between BrasFELS and MODEC. The first project between BrasFELS and MODEC was the fabrication and integration of topside modules for FPSO Cidade de Sao Paulo, back in February 2011.