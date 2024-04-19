Petrobras and BP Deepen Partnership

Petrobras and BP have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and business opportunities between the companies.

Petrobras and BP are partners in exploration blocks in the Exploration & Production segment, including Alto de Cabo Frio Central, in the Campos Basin, and the Barreirinhas Basin, all operated by Petrobras.

The new non-binding agreement covers topics such as sustainable fuels, carbon credits, biorefining and exploration and production.

The companies also said they aim to work together on research, development, and innovation projects.

No further details were disclosed.