Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras and BP Deepen Partnership

(Credit: Petrobras)
(Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras and BP have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and business opportunities between the companies.

Petrobras and BP are partners in exploration blocks in the Exploration & Production segment, including Alto de Cabo Frio Central, in the Campos Basin, and the Barreirinhas Basin, all operated by Petrobras.

The new non-binding agreement covers topics such as sustainable fuels, carbon credits, biorefining and exploration and production.

The companies also said they aim to work together on research, development, and innovation projects.

No further details were disclosed.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

SBM Offshore Hooks ExxonMobil’s Jaguar FPSO Contract
(Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras Finds Oil in Ultra-Deep Waters of Potiguar Basin

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

DNV Awards Certificates for Fortescue’s Dual-fueled Ammonia-powered Vessel

DNV Awards Certificates for Fo

Energy Storage on O&G Platforms - A Safety Boost, too?

Energy Storage on O&G Platform

Türkiye Aims to Drill for Oil Off Somali Coast Next Year

Türkiye Aims to Drill for Oil

Prysmian Appoints New CEO

Prysmian Appoints New CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine