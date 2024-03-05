Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Salamander Floating Wind Project Embarks on Marine Environment Study

Updated Salamander floating wind project map (Credit: Salamander)
Updated Salamander floating wind project map (Credit: Salamander)

Salamander, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has partnered with two Scottish universities to investigate any potential impact of floating windfarms on marine ecosystems.

The PREDICT 2.0 initiative forms part of a research program led by experts at the University of the Highlands and Islands’ (UHI) Environmental Research Institute and the University of Aberdeen, and is designed to develop a better understanding of fish migration patterns.

With significant renewable infrastructure set to be installed in coming years, any potential impacts of future developments on fish and their predators must be considered.

The proposed Salamander site will be used as a monitoring base to gather data on the drivers of variation in fish movement and availability as prey.

Experts will deploy various sensors that can be used to identify fish presence and behavior in the site, whilst assessing how these change over time. The original PREDICT program enhanced understanding of fish migration patterns and provided a vision for next generation monitoring techniques.

The second phase is expected to further such research, working with the Salamander team to investigate the likely impacts of floating offshore wind farms on marine life.

To be located 35 km off the coast of Peterhead, the 100 MW Salamander floating offshore wind farm will generate enough green energy to power 100,000 Scottish homes.

If consented, the project will provide key insights and opportunities for the Scottish supply chain for future larger-scale developments in Scottish waters and further afield, ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind build out.

“We are proud to be collaborating with two leading universities on this crucial piece of research. As a stepping stone project, part of our role is to prepare the industry to deliver for the renewable needs of the future, and this study will provide real insight into how we can do so in the most sustainable way possible,” said Hugh Yendole, Project Director at Salamander.

“Marine sensing is vital to understand the environment around floating offshore wind farms. Robust information and evidence are needed to inform where offshore wind developments should be located to better protect marine ecosystems,” added Benjamin Williamson, Associate Professor of Energy at UHI.


Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Environment Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

RWE and Masdar Form 3GW Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Foundations Production Unit for...

Insight

Wind of Change for Shetland Oil Hub, but Who Will Benefit?

Wind of Change for Shetland Oi

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Cellula Robotics Names Neil Manning CEO

Cellula Robotics Names Neil Ma

ADNOC Says AI Added $500 Million of Extra Value in 2023

ADNOC Says AI Added $500 Milli

Exail Launches SWaP-C AUV Inertial Nav System

Exail Launches SWaP-C AUV Iner

Perenco Kicks Off Five Well Drilling Campaign Offshore Cameroon

Perenco Kicks Off Five Well Dr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine