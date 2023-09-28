Tugdock and Salamander Offshore Wind Team Up to Accelerate Floating Wind Energy Development

UK-based company Tugdock has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Salamander floating offshore wind farm to collaborate on innovation for floating offshore wind energy in Scotland.

Tugdock, based in Cornwall, UK, has patented marine buoyancy technology that enables heavy marine structures to be built or assembled and loaded-out in ports with water depth or space restrictions.

Salamander Offshore Wind is a joint venture development project between Simply Blue Group, Ørsted and Subsea7, which is developing a floiating wind farm to be located offshore from Peterhead in North-East Scotland.

Salamander Offshore Wind has signed an exclusivity agreement as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Salamander Offshore Wind has engaged with Tugdock to discuss opportunities to collaborate in research and innovation related to the development of technologies and supply chain for floating wind energy in Scotland.

The Tugdock technology consists of a modular road transportable space frame with the use of patented air lift bags that are filled and then vented using compressed air. By confining the air lift bags into a space frame configuration and deck arrangement, their product can be used as additional buoyancy modules or submersible platforms.

This technology enables floating offshore wind turbine substructures to be built or assembled and the turbines integrated in ports with water depth or space restrictions. It is a lighter, shallow drafted, quicker, and more cost-effective alternative to a steel hulled barge or floating dock, Tugdock claims.

Shane Carr, CEO of Tugdock says: “The objectives of this exciting collaboration are for Salamander Offshore Wind and Tugdock to jointly develop innovative knowledge and technologies to accelerate the development of floating wind energy. This is currently a fast-evolving industry around the world. We are delighted to have agreed this forward-looking collaboration and we are confident that it will lead to significant progress.”

Tom Brown, Innovation and Interface Manager of Salamander Offshore Wind says: “Tugdock is a highly innovative young company and we are looking forward to working closely with them to explore the applications of their technology.”

Lucas Lowe-Houghton, Director of Business Growth at Tugdock, adds: “Floating offshore wind will be vital in achieving the UK’s mission to achieve net zero. Proactive collaboration between companies will help the industry to meet the challenges and unlock its full potential.”

In recent months, Tugdock has also announced partnerships with Sarens, the global leader in crane rental and heavy lifting, and with Crowley, a US-based supply chain solutions company serving the offshore wind sector, exploring floating offshore wind in locations, such as the US West Coast.