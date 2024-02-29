Ørsted Installs All Offshore Wind Turbines for 900MW Projects in Taiwan

All 111 offshore wind turbines, forming Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms, have been installed offshore Taiwan.

The developer behind the projects, Danish energy giant Ørsted, informed about the milestone in a social media post shared on February 29, 2024.

The Greater Changhua 1 and 2a are the first large-scale offshore wind farms in Taiwan, and are comprised of 111 Siemens Gamesa 8.0-167 DD wind turbines, with a combined capacity of 900 MW.

Currently, these are the offshore wind projects with the largest capacity and the highest number of installed wind turbines in the entire Asia-Pacific region.





Located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County, the projects are also the region’s farthest installed offshore wind farms.

The 605 MW Greater Changhua 1 is co-owned by Ørsted (50%) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Cathay PE, who hold a combined ownership stake of 50%.

The 295 MW Greater Changhua 2a development is fully-owned by Ørsted.

The Danish company is also developing the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects. The delivery is scheduled for early 2025.