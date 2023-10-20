Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DEME Group Secures New Taiwan Offshore Wind Contract

Belgium-based offshore installation company DEME Group said Friday it had won a new offshore wind contract in Taiwan, through its Taiwan-based affiliate CDWE.

Offshore wind developer Ørsted has awarded CDWE a contract to carry out seabed levelling and scour protection for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. CDWE is a joint venture between DEME and Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC.

The scope of work incorporates seabed leveling and scour protection for both the offshore substation and the 66 wind turbine generator locations. Deploying vessels from DEME’s hopper dredger and fallpipe fleet, work is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms will be located 35–60 km off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan.

This is not the first contract in Taiwan's offshore wind space for DEME and its affiliates.

In August, ‘Green Jade’, the first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel, which is operated by CDWE, started the installation campaign for the jacket foundations of the 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm. DEME has also secured contracts representing 1 GW for the Hai Long wind farm in Taiwan, as well as turbine installation contracts for the Changfang and Xidao, and Zhong Neng offshore wind farms.

