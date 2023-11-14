Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Framo to Supply Suction Bucket Pumping Systems for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Credit: Framo
Credit: Framo

Framo said Wednesday it would supply suction bucket pumping systems for the foundations of Ørsted's Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan.

The Framo Suction Pump Spread Systems will be produced at the Framo factory at Flatøy outside Bergen, Norway. Framo, in collaboration with geotechnical expertise from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, will deploy its offshore personnel to oversee and manage the suction operation at sea. Ørsted´s 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects are located 35 - 60 km from the Changhua coast in Taiwan.

The delivery is scheduled for early 2025.

The technology of suction bucket foundations has secured and safely anchored platforms and offshore installations around the world for many years, Framo said.

Larger wind farms are using this technology on jackets to overcome difficult and variable soil conditions while gaining faster installation speed and avoiding pile driving noise.

According to Framo, compared with installing monopiles, suction bucket technology has a more environmentally friendly footprint, and the concept also provides for easier decommissioning.
 

