Wintershall Dea Ups Resource Estimate for Norwegian Sea Discovery

German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has increased resource estimates for a gas/condensate discovery near the Dvalin field in the Norwegian Sea, following the drilling of an appraisal well with Transocean Norge rig.

Wintershall Dea's appraisal well 6507/4-4 S was drilled to confirm the size of the previous discovery 6507/4-2 S (Adriana), which was made in 2021.

Before well 6507/4-4 S was drilled, the operator's resource estimate for the gas/condensate discovery was 3-5 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent.

Now, the preliminary calculations have placed the size of the discovery at 4-7 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The well was drilled by with Transocean's Transocean Norge rig 14 kilometers north of the Dvalin field and 270 kilometers north of Kristiansund.

Wintershall Dea is the operator (40%) of production license 211 CS, with Petoro (35%), Aker BP (15%) and PGNiG (10%) as the other licensees.

The Transocean Norge drilling rig is now headed to production license 475 BS in the Norwegian Sea, at the Maria field, where Wintershall Dea is the operator (50%), with Petoro (30%) and Sval Energi (20%) as partners.