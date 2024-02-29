Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wintershall Dea Ups Resource Estimate for Norwegian Sea Discovery

The well was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling rig (Photo: Transocean)
The well was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling rig (Photo: Transocean)

German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has increased resource estimates for a gas/condensate discovery near the Dvalin field in the Norwegian Sea, following the drilling of an appraisal well with Transocean Norge rig.

Wintershall Dea's appraisal well 6507/4-4 S was drilled to confirm the size of the previous discovery 6507/4-2 S (Adriana), which was made in 2021.

Before well 6507/4-4 S was drilled, the operator's resource estimate for the gas/condensate discovery was 3-5 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent.

Now, the preliminary calculations have placed the size of the discovery at 4-7 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The well was drilled by with Transocean's Transocean Norge rig 14 kilometers north of the Dvalin field and 270 kilometers north of Kristiansund.

Wintershall Dea is the operator (40%) of production license 211 CS, with Petoro (35%), Aker BP (15%) and PGNiG (10%) as the other licensees.

The Transocean Norge drilling rig is now headed to production license 475 BS in the Norwegian Sea, at the Maria field, where Wintershall Dea is the operator (50%), with Petoro (30%) and Sval Energi (20%) as partners.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Production Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Eldfisk Complex (Photo: ConocoPhillips)

Norway Gives Nod to ConocoPhilips for Eldfisk North Oil...
Noble Invincible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Jack-Up Rig Gets Work Offshore Norway

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Ørsted Installs All Offshore Wind Turbines for 900MW Projects in Taiwan

Ørsted Installs All Offshore W

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea Oil and Gas Portfolio

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea O

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Green Transition Lead

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Gr

Vaalco Plans Baobab FPSO Upgrade Following Svenska Petroleum Acquisition

Vaalco Plans Baobab FPSO Upgra

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine