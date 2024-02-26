Energos Celsius FSRU Reaches Its Final Destination

Energos Celsius floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), on a long-term for New Fortress Energy (NFE), has arrived to NFE’s LNG terminal in Barcarena in Brazil’s Pará state.

The FSRU Energos Celsius was built by Seatrium and delivered to NFE in December 2023, which then departed from Singapore to Brazil.

The FSRU has a nominal regasification capacity of 750 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), up to a maximum capacity of 1,000 mmscfd.

It is a critical part of NFE’s LNG terminal development at Barcarena which includes a long-term gas contract to supply Norsk Hydro at the Alunorte alumina refinery, a 630 MW gas-to-power project under construction by NFE, and further power and fuel expansion projects in the region.

The terminal is strategically located at the mouth of the Amazon River, and consists of an onshore terminal and offshore FSRU.

The Barcarena terminal is the first regasification terminal in the North of Brazil and will serve as the sole natural gas supply source for this region, bringing cleaner and more affordable energy to the Amazon.



