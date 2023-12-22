New Fortress Energy Takes Delivery of Energos Celsius FSRU

Seatrium has delivered a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Energos Celsius to New Fortress Energy (NFE), one of the world’s leading LNG project developers.

Energos Celsius is owned by Energos Infrastructure, a global marine infrastructure platform backed by Apollo funds and NFE, and the vessel is on long-term charter to NFE in Brazil.

The FSRU was completed on time and within budget, and has departed the Seatrium shipyard for Brazil.

It will subsequently be deployed at NFE’s completed LNG terminal in Barcarena in Brazil’s Pará state.

The FSRU Energos Celsius will have a nominal regasification capacity of 750 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), up to a maximum capacity of 1,000 mmscfd.

It is a critical part of NFE’s LNG terminal development at Barcarena which includes a long-term gas contract to supply Norsk Hydro at the Alunorte alumina refinery, a 630 MW gas-to-power project under construction by NFE, and further power and fuel expansion projects in the region.

This LNG import terminal will be the first LNG import facility in the state of Pará and the Northern region of Brazil.

Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Oil & Gas (Americas) for Seatrium, said: “This project marks Seatrium’s fourth FSRU project for Brazil and it demonstrates our commitment and reliability in supporting the development and growth of the country’s oil and gas industry.”