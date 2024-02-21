ONE Guyana FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Field Leaves Drydock in Singapore

SBM Offshore’s floating floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit ONE Guyana, built for ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail field offshore Guyana, has left the drydock and arrived along quayside at the Seatrium yard in Singapore.

The FPSO is set to join three other SBM Offshore-operated FPSOs in Guyanese waters in 2025.

Building upon the success of predecessors like Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Payara Prosperity, its design incorporates Fast4Ward program, promising top-notch performance and efficiency, according to SBM Offshore.

SBM Offshore, a Dutch company that designs, builds, installs, and operates FPSO units, was hired by ExxonMobil to build this fourth and largest FPSO for Guyana operations back in 2022.

The ONE Guyana will be used to develop the Yellowtail field offshore Guyana. It will have a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd, with first production expected in 2025.





Under the contracts with ExxonMobil, SBM Offshore will construct, install and then lease and operate the FPSO for a period of up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to ExxonMobil.

The award follows the completion of front-end engineering and design studies, receipt of requisite government approvals, and the final investment decision on the project by ExxonMobil and blocks co-venturers Hess and CNOOC.

In May 2023, SBM Offshore also signed a 10-year operations and maintenance enabling agreementwith ExxonMobil in Guyana for the operations and maintenance of the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, and ONE Guyana FPSOs.

The Yellowtail development is the fourth development within the Stabroek block, sitting around 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. ExxonMobil is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration holds a 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds a 25% interest.