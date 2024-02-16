DOF’s Flagship Vessel Gets Contract Extension

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured contract extension for its Skandi Africa vessel.

The client, which DOF did not name, has exercised an extension option for the subsea service vessel, with the new commitment now running until February 2026.

Skandi Africa is designed for subsea construction and equipment installation, IRM and ROV services up to 4000 meters depth.

Harsh environmental requirements are met with Winterized Basic and ICE-1B notations.

The 160.9-meter-long vessel was built in 2015, when it began its five-year charter with Technip (now TechnipFMC).