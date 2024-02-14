GLO Marine and VMS Group Join Forces for ‘Green’ Vessel Retrofitting

Retrofit specialist GLO Marine and expert in propulsion systems VMS Group have teamed up to expand their collaboration into comprehensive retrofits and vessel modifications, with a primary focus on decarbonization initiatives.

In a strategic move towards advancing sustainable maritime practices, the GLO Marine-VMS Group partnership will prioritize retrofit projects and vessel modifications that align with the latest green technologies.

The partnership stems from a series of ‘seamlessly executed’ retrofit project installations, reflecting the mutual trust and proficiency between the companies.

According to the partners, they are also well position to cater to the needs of the offshore energy sector.

This strategic alliance significantly enhances the global reach and comprehensive support that clients of GLO Marine and VMS Group can expect, the companies noted.

Moreover, through an already functional physical presence in Namibia and several projects executed in countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal, South Africa, the GLO Marine and VMS Group will continue to offer enhanced support to the local industry and local communities.

The partners will offer extensive array of services, including streamlined procurement of materials crucial for installations and modifications, encompassing everything from pipe prefabricates to electrical components and custom steel structures.

The collaborative effort will ensure not only the sourcing of these materials but also efficient logistic support for their timely delivery to the vessels.

"Today's announcement marks a significant step forward for GLO Marine. Our partnership with VMS Group Denmark directly aligns with our strategy to be one of the best and most versatile companies in the retrofit business.

“GLO Marine is already one of the most customer centric service suppliers in the industry, so our outmost focus through this partnership is to cater even more to our clients’ needs and support them with transitioning to a greener future in a smooth, cost-efficient and in a controlled manner,” said Liviu Galatanu, Managing Director at GLO Marine.

“For a long period, VMS Group have been looking for opportunities to team up with a potential partner to meet increasing customer demands within the engineering business.

“After the first project with GLO Marine it felt like we had been working together for years, and we instantly knew that a long-term partnership was born,” added Palle Andersen, Engineering Manager at VMS Group.