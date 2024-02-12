Three Welsh Firms Enrol in ORE Catapult’s Floating Wind Supply Chain Accelerator

Three Welsh companies have been selected for Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s first Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) program, aimed at boosting their skills and expertise in delivering support for the floating wind sector in Wales.

Ledwood Mechanical Engineering, Mainstay Marine Solutions and CELSA Steel UK have been named as the three Welsh companies selected to take part in the F4OR program in Wales.

F4OR Wales will be delivered by ORE Catapult, in partnership with Floventis Energy, the developer of Llŷr 1 and 2 in the Celtic Sea and is specifically designed to support local companies bidding for work in the floating offshore wind industry.

Cardiff-based CELSA is a producer of circular and low-emission steel, which recycles ferrous scrap to produce steel in electric arc furnaces, using energy-efficient technology.

F4OR will give CELSA the opportunity to develop expertise in the renewable energy sector and is now preparing to supply materials, fabrication, and installation services as part of the floating offshore wind supply chain.

Mainstay Marine Solutions is based in Pembroke Dock and has a long legacy of boat building, engineering, and marine services. Their facilities include workshops, new build halls, a wet basin, five slipways, and a 160t hoist, and their 65-strong team includes naval architects, engineers, welders, fabricators, fitters and painters.

Also based in Pembroke Dock, Ledwood Mechanical Engineering employs 250 and provides mechanical and fabrication services to the energy and petrochemical sectors.

Having been granted Fit for Nuclear status by the Nuclear AMRC, Ledwood is currently working on the UK’s nuclear new build program including equipment installation, delivery of stainless steelwork ducting and the erection of carbon steelwork.

“After a huge response to our call for Welsh companies, we are excited to announce the three excellent companies chosen for F4OR Wales that are leading the way in becoming part of a world-class supply chain.

“This is the first time that our F4OR program has been tailored exclusively for the floating wind market, and F4OR Wales has been designed to give businesses the skills and expertise to deliver success in this rapidly growing sector,” said Davood Sabaei, F4OR project manager at ORE Catapult.