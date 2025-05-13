Certek Acquires Wind Turbine Services Firm GEV Wind Power

Certek has made a significant investment in GEV Wind Power (GEV), the global specialist services provider to the wind energy industry, as it targets further growth opportunities and international expansion.

Based in East Yorkshire, England, GEV provides inspection, monitoring, rope-access and maintenance services to onshore nd offshore wind turbines across the globe.

GEV’s client base includes the world’s biggest OEMs and wind farm operators and is the recognized market leader in the blade services niche.

Certek has strategically partnered with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance (part of Macquarie Group) to help finance the acquisition.

According to Certek, its investment will enable GEV to grow across its core markets, continuing to support the transition to a clean energy economy.

“The increasing global demand for low-carbon energy is driving huge investment into wind energy production, creating strong growth opportunities for GEV. This acquisition is a landmark deal for our young but rapidly growing business; we are delighted to welcome GEV to Certek.

“We believe our partnership will help GEV to realise numerous growth opportunities, backed by our focused, strategic investment approach,” said David Harrison, CEO of Certek.

“Our business plays a critical role in supporting the generation of clean energy, as we actively maintain the operational performance of wind turbines and help to reduce downtime.

“With Certek’s backing, we will continue to increase our support infrastructure for our clients and play an active part in supply chain solutions, focusing on the consistent delivery of quality and safety that our clients demand across all key geographies where we operate,” added David Fletcher, CEO of GEV.