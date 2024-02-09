US and Denmark Team Up for $4.2M Floating Wind Innovation Call

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) and Innovation Fund Denmark have announced an intention to release a $4.2 million funding opportunity to advance floating offshore wind energy systems.
The announcement builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DOE, the Denmark Ministry of Higher Education and Science, the Denmark Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, and Innovation Fund Denmark signed in 2021.
The proposed funding opportunity will focus on research to improve mooring technologies and methods, which are used to secure floating platforms to the sea floor.
As a joint funding call between the United States and Denmark, the initiative is set to advance the global floating offshore wind industry by encouraging bilateral collaboration to increase the impact of research and development in each country.
WETO and Innovation Fund Denmark are each contributing approximately $2 million. Performing teams must include both U.S. and Danish entities collaborating on each awarded project and should include significant effort from both U.S. and Danish partners.
Also, U.S. applicants must include minority-serving institutions and can involve other U.S. participants.
U.S. DOE and Innovation Fund Denmark expect to seek proposals addressing the following five topic areas:
Four or more awards are expected following the official launch of the funding call set for spring 2024.