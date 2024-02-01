Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

North Star to Deliver Hybrid-Electric SOV for German Offshore Wind Farm

North Star's new SOV (Credit: North Star)
North Star's new SOV (Credit: North Star)

North Star has secured a contract with energy utility giant EnBW to deliver a new hybrid-electric service operations vessel (SOV) on a decade-long minimum charter to service the He Dreiht wind farm off the coast of Germany.

The agreement marks the company’s first offshore wind move outside the UK market, a milestone mark in its ambitious European growth strategy to add 40 new SOVs to its fleet by 2040.

The newbuild is of VARD 407 design which has been tailored to meet EnBW’s specific requirements.

The high specification vessel includes Voith Schneider eVSP propulsion and is prepared for the use of methanol as a fuel.

The ship is also fully equipped with a height adjustable motion compensated gangway and 3D compensated crane. In addition, it utilizes the best available technology to support decarbonization, including North Star’s Decision Support system.

Scheduled to start long-term charter with EnBW from the end of 2025, the walk-to-work vessel will provide accommodation for up to 34 wind technicians as they maintain the development’s 64 wind turbines, located around 90 km northwest of the island of Borkum and 110km west of Helgoland.

The SOV will also act as a logistics hub and warehouse, the UK's leading SOV operator said.

“He Dreiht is currently one of Europe’s largest energy transition projects and once operational, will supply green power to 1.1million homes. Following the highly regulated EU tendering process, we are thrilled to be selected by EnBW as part of their maintenance solution to ensure once completed, the wind farm remains consistently operational and generating renewable electricity,” said Caspar Blum, North Star European renewables lead.

Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Morek Engineering)

First Low-Carbon Floating Wind Installation Vessel Gets UK...
Rendering of e-Ginny CTV (Credit: Tidal Transit)

Tidal Transit Starts Works on ‘World’s First’ Retrofit...

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Milestones for Bernhard Schulte Offshore CSOVs

Milestones for Bernhard Schult

Brunvoll DP2 System Passed Sea Trial

Brunvoll DP2 System Passed Sea

Longboat Energy Concludes Purchase of Its First Producing Assets

Longboat Energy Concludes Purc

Google Signs PPAs for 478MW of Offshore Wind Power

Google Signs PPAs for 478MW of

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine