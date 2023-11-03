Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Deutsche Telekom's PASM Signs Deal with EnBW for Offshore Wind Power Purchase

Credit: Rolf Otzipka via EnBW
Credit: Rolf Otzipka via EnBW

Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary Power and Air Condition Solution Management (PASM), has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the German energy firm EnBW for power from the 960 megawatt (MW) He  Dreiht offshore wind farm. 

Under the PPA with EnBW, PASM will source 100 MW from the new wind farm in the German North Sea. EnBW will supply the electricity over a 15-year contract term.

Bernd Schulte-Sprenger, Managing Director of PASM: “Our partnership with EnBW  under the power purchase agreement (PPA) for the He Dreiht wind farm enables us to jointly advance the energy transition and make a good contribution towards achieving our climate targets.” 

Located approximately 90 kilometers northwest of the island of Borkum and about 110 kilometers west of Heligoland, the He Dreiht wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. 

EnBW won the rights in Germany’s first offshore tender in 2017 with a zero-cent bid, and will, according to EnBW, be the first to use turbines with a capacity of 15  MW each.

"We can only achieve the energy transition by working together. PPAs serve as a tool to this end. They help companies to  achieve ambitious climate targets and provide developers of renewable projects with a reliable source of funding. This benefits the economy  and the climate in equal measure,” explained Dr. Georg Stamatelopoulos,  Chief Operating Officer Sustainable Generation Infrastructure at EnBW.  

“In PASM, we have gained a further dependable partner for our He Dreiht offshore wind farm, and we have now secured more than half of He Dreiht's capacity with PPAs,” he added. Construction of the EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm is expected to start in May 2024.

