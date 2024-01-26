Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Galp to Further Evaluate Extent of Mopane Oil Discoveries with Hercules Rig

Hercules rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Portuguese oil and gas Galp has set out plans to drill another well using Odfjell Drilling-managed semi-submersible rig Hercules, after discovering significant column of light oil at Mpane-1x well in Namibia’s PEL 83 block.

Galp (80%, operator), together with its partners NAMCOR and Custos (10% each), has drilled, cored, and logged a deeper target (AVO-2) of the Mopane-1X well in block PEL83.

In AVO-2, Galp has also discovered a significant column of light oil in reservoir-bearing sands of high quality.

Earlier in January, the Portuguese oil and gas major reported the discovery of light oil in Mpane-1X well, following the initial report of preliminary signs of hydrocarbon presence at the site.

The discovery was made using Odfjell Drilling-managed Hercules rig, which is expected to be relocated to the Mopane-2X well location to evaluate the extent of the Mopane discoveries, according to Galp.

After the relocation, a Drill Stem Test (DST) is planned to be performed in Mopane-1X, the company said.

Galp added it would continue to analyses the acquired data during the coming weeks to assess the commerciality of the discoveries.

