Harbour Energy Starts Drilling Gayo-1 Well Off Indonesia

Oil and gas company Harbour Energy has started drilling the Gayo-1 exploration well in the Andaman II block, offshore Indonesia.

Drilling started on December 31, 2023, using West Capella ultra-deepwater drillship.

According to SKK Migas, Indonesia’s government regulator, the efforts are being made to re-explore potential oil and gas reserves in the Andaman II, inspired by discovery of significant oil and gas reserves through the Timpan-1 exploration well in 2022.

The West Capella is the 6th generation Seadrill drillship that was recently employed by Mubadala Energy on Layaran-1 exploration well in South Andaman, where it made a major gas discovery.

Layaran-1 is the first of a four well exploration campaign targeting the same Oligocene play as the successful Timpan-1 well. Aside from Larayan-1 and Gayo-1, the rig will work on Halwa exploration too, Harbour Energy said.

The partners in the Anadaman II license are Premier Oil Andaman, a Harbour Energy company (40%, operator), bp (30%), and Mubadala (30%).