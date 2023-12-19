Mubadala Energy Makes Major Gas Discovery Offshore Indonesia

Mubadala Energy has made a significant gas discovery from the Layaran-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, offshore North Sumatra in Indonesia.

Mubadala Energy is the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC and this is the first deep water well operated by the company, drilled to a depth of 4,208 meters in 1,207 meters water depth.

The well, located about 100 kilometers offshore, encountered an extensive gas column with a thickness of over 230 meters in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir. A complete data acquisition including wireline, coring, sampling and production test (DST) were conducted. The well successfully flowed over 30mmscf/d of excellent gas quality.

With an 80% working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy is the largest net acreage holder in the area. Harbour Energy holds the remaining 20%.

In line with company’s gas-biased strategy, the positive outcome from the Layaran-1 discovery will de-risk multi-TCF of prospective gas resources in the area, providing the foundation for future organic growth and additional exploration drilling activities in 2024.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Energy, said: “With our strategy to expand our gas portfolio to support the energy transition, this development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story.

“This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security. We are proud to have achieved this by leveraging our world class technical and operational capabilities.”

This newly confirmed discovery is the second consecutive discovery for Mubadala Energy in the Andaman area, coming after the Timpan-1 in Andaman-II well, which followed the discovery at Mubadala Energy’s Cengkih-1 SK320 block in Malaysia.