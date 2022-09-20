Mubadala Energy Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

Mubadala Energy on Tuesday confirmed the discovery of a good-quality gas reservoir penetrated by the Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK320, off the coast of Sarawak province, offshore Malaysia.

Preliminary analysis shows a significant gas column of more than 110 meters within the pinnacle carbonate reef reservoir.

The Cengkih-1 exploration well is located nearby the Pegaga field, one of the fields within the SK320 Block, which recently marked the successful production of commercial gas.

The Pegaga field recorded the discovery of 1 Trillion Cubic Feet of additional gas initial in place, following the post-drill results which confirmed a larger and better quality reservoir.

Mubadala Energy is the Operator of Block SK320, with 55% participating interest in the Production Sharing Contract. The remaining 45% is held by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Shell Berhad. Since entering Malaysia in 2010, Mubadala Energy has made six gas discoveries.

PETRONAS Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said, “We are thrilled by this latest discovery in Cengkih-1, building on the string of exploration successes in the Central Luconia region.



“The discovery confirms the large potential of this proven carbonate play type in Central Luconia. The monetization of this discovery can be expedited with a lower cost given the proximity to the many existing facilities, including that of Pegaga, which started production in March this year.”

“This latest success was enabled by the close partnership between PETRONAS and its petroleum arrangement contractors in expanding the resource base to meet the rising demand for gas in Sarawak, including the PETRONAS LNG complex in Bintulu,” he added.