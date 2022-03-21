First Gas Flows from Mubadala Petroleum's Pegaga Offshore Field in Malaysia

UAE-based oil and gas company Mubadala Petroleum has announced first gas production from the Pegaga gas field in Block SK 320, offshore Malaysia.

Mubadala Petroleum is the Operator of Block SK 320 containing the Pegaga field, with a 55 percent interest. Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas, holds 25 percent, with Sarawak Shell Berhad holding the remaining 20 percent interest.

The Pegaga field was discovered during the 2013-2014 drilling campaign, and the final investment decision for the development was reached in 2018.

The Pegaga gas field is located in the Central Luconia province, offshore Sarawak, Malaysia at about a 108-meter water depth. The development concept comprises of an Integrated Central Processing Platform (ICPP) consisting of an 8-legged jacket.

The facility is designed for a gas throughput of 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day plus condensate. The produced gas will be evacuated through a new 4 KM, 38-inch subsea pipeline tying into an existing offshore gas network and subsequently to the onshore PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu.

Mubadala said Monday that Pegaga would be a key producing field supplying gas to Petronas' LNG Complex, in Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Petroleum, said: “The Pegaga achievement is a landmark for Mubadala Petroleum. Having taken this project from discovery to development and now into production with the support of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), PETRONAS, our partners and contractors, this demonstrates our deep capabilities, resilience and commitment as an energy provider. With our strategic focus on gas as a key bridge fuel in the energy transition, this achievement reflects our ambition for the future as a long-term investor and strategic energy partner.”

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: “On behalf of PETRONAS, I would like to congratulate Mubadala Petroleum and their partners on achieving this key milestone, as the Pegaga field is well positioned to significantly contribute towards sustaining Malaysia’s gas supply for many decades to come.”

“The project, which undertook its Final Investment Decision at the time when the oil market was still recovering in 2018, demonstrates the confidence of investors in Malaysia’s upstream industry. The country’s ecosystem also proved its resiliency with the successful design and fabrication of facilities completed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.



