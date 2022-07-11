Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material Gas Accumulation'

Oil and gas company Harbour Energy has completed the drilling of the Timpan-1 exploration well located 150 kilometers offshore Indonesia, encountering "a material gas accumulation."

The well, in a water depth of 4,245 feet (1293.8 meters). was drilled to a total vertical depth of 13,818 feet (4211.7 meters) subsea.

"The well encountered a 390-foot (118.8m) gas column in a high net-to-gross, fine-grained sandstone reservoir with associated permeability of 1-10 mD. A full data acquisition program has been completed including wireline logging, 240 feet of core recovered and a drill stem test," Harbour Energy said.

"The well flowed on test at 27 mmscfd of gas and 1,884 bopd of associated 58 degrees API condensate through a 56/64 inch choke. While the well has encountered a material gas accumulation, further work will be required to establish commerciality and the full potential of this play across the license," the company added.

Gary Selbie, President Director, Indonesia, said, "We are encouraged by the result of this play-opening exploration well and potentially building on our successful operating history in Indonesia.

"We look forward to working with our partners and the Government of Indonesia to determine the potential for commercialization of this important discovery."

The Timpan-1 exploration well was drilled on the Andaman II license offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia. The partners in the license are Premier Oil Andaman Limited, a Harbour Energy company (40 percent, operated), bp (30 percent), and Mubadala (30 percent).