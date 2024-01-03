Ocean Installer Grabs Major Contract for TotalEnergies' Girassol Life Extension

Ocean Installer, in consortium with Oceaneering, has secured a significant contract from TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Partners of Block 17 on Girassol FPSO life extension project offshore Angola.

Ocean Installer will manage, engineer, and execute the project. The scope includes recovery of the old risers, transportation and installation of 10 replacement risers as well as a gas lift umbilical, fabrication and assembly of the permanent equipment in-country and extensive topsides support and modification campaign.

The project is part of the operator’s program to extend the life of the Girassol floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to 2031. The PFSO has been producing since 2001.

Ocean Installer’s consortium partner on the in-country scope is Oceaneering, which will be responsible for the air and saturation diving services including associated project management, engineering, and procurement activities. Oceaneering will also manage all in-country operations.

“The Girassol FPSO life extension project is our most significant project award from TotalEnergies to-date. This award further enhances our strong track record in complex, production critical offshore projects for the West African market,” said Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer’s CEO.

“This contract builds upon our previous success with both Ocean Installer and TotalEnergies EP Angola and we look forward to collaborating on this production critical project. The Girassol life extension program is a major driver in the resurgence of activity offshore Angola, and we are excited to play a significant role in its success,” added Oceaneering Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Chris Dyer.