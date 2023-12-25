Deep Wind Offshore Files for Permit for Major Project in Sweden

Norway-based offshore wind developer Deep Wind Offshore has submitted a permit application for the construction and operation of an offshore wind farm on the south coast of Sweden.

The application is for the Olof Skötkonung wind farm in the Gulf of Bothnia, northeast of Gävleborg and Uppsala counties. The planned wind park will include a maximum of 70 wind turbines.

“Deep Wind Offshore sees great potential for offshore wind power in Sweden. The last two years we have been working on two areas, and submitting the application is really a milestone for the company,” said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.

Olof Skötkonung is estimated to be able to produce approximately 7,5 TWh of electricity per year, which corresponds to large parts of Gävleborg's and Uppsala county's electricity consumption.

The wind farm's electricity production can also help large emitters in the surrounding area to adjust. In total, the offshore wind farm is expected to lead to reduced carbon emissions by 3,2 million tonnes, covering a great deal of emissions from industry, waste, and power production in the area.

Deep Wind Offshore is owned by Knutsen OAS, Haugaland Kraft, Sunnhordland Kraftlag and Octopus Energy.

The company works in partnership with bp on the projects in South Korea and EDF Renewables on the projects in Norway. It has a portfolio of more than 10 GW – including 2 GW under exclusive development in South Korea.

Recently, Deep Wind Offshore formed partnership with the hydrogen company Hy2gen to produce green hydrogen from offshore wind.