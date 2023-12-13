Port of Long Beach Seeks Input for Pier Wind Terminal Project

California's Port of Long Beach is hosting two events to provide information about and gather input for the upcoming environmental review for Pier Wind, a proposed 400-acre terminal designed to facilitate the assembly and deployment of offshore wind turbines.

If approved, the proposed Pier Wind project would be the largest facility of its kind on the U.S. West Coast as California gears up to meet its renewable energy goals.

The state of California has set a goal to create at least 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030, and industry stakeholders are investing to build up a network of port facilities to manufacture, store, stage, install and maintain offshore wind turbines, as well as serve as hubs for marine support services.

Both events will start with an open house, where port staff will be available to answer questions and share information about Pier Wind. Afterward, a scoping meeting will provide an overview of the proposed project and an explanation of the environmental review process.

The first open house and scoping meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Port of Long Beach Administration Building’s 1st Floor Multipurpose Room, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, 90802. The open house starts at 5 p.m., followed by the scoping meeting at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the open house starts at 5 p.m. at the Port of Long Beach Administration Building’s 1st Floor Multipurpose Room, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, 90802. At 6 p.m., the scoping meeting will be held at the adjacent Bob Foster Civic Chambers in the Long Beach Civic Center, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, 90802.

Comments will be gathered for input about the scope and content of the proposed project’s upcoming Environmental Impact Report and Environmental Impact Statement.