Japan's Kansai Joins Floating Offshore Wind Project in Norway

Galileo and Odfjell Oceanwind are collaborating with Vår Energi on a floating offshore wind project at the Goliat platform outside Hammerfest in Norway. The partnership has been strengthened with The Kansai Electric Power Company Inc., a Japanese utility company, joining the team.

The offshore wind park will be connected to the Goliat platform using the existing power cable to shore. The purpose of the project is to demonstrate floating offshore wind technology in Norway, as well as increased production of renewable energy in a region that has a large and growing need of electricity.

“Having Kansai join the team is really great. Their operational expertise and financial strength will help us accelerate floating offshore wind in Norway”, says Gunnar Birkeland, CEO of Source Galileo Norge.

Kansai is Japan's leading energy company. Kansai’s T&D company has one of the longest experience in operating high-voltage grids, approx. 19,000 km length of transmission line in Japan. Also, Kansai is a major global investor in renewable energy and offshore wind. Kansai has a turnover of around NOK 300 billion a year, is listed on the Japanese stock exchange, and the Norwegian Pension Fund owns 0.71 percent of the company.

Kansai is now part of the existing GoliatVIND consortium, with Source Galileo and Odfjell Oceanwind. Kansai’s role is to contribute actively with its expertise and technical competence within interfaces and high-voltage systems, as well as their experience with procurement and financial planning. The company is already involved in the Utsira Nord application, together with Source Galileo, Odfjell Oceanwind and Ingka Investments – IKEA's investment arm. Kansai dispatches three engineers and one commercial specialist from Osaka who will join Source Galileo Norway's head office in Haugesund.





Fast Facts about GoliatVIND