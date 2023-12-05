Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Burrows Tapped to Lead DNV CCUS Unit

DNV appointed Jamie Burrows to head its Energy Systems business area’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) unit. Image courtesy DNV
“DNV is committed to advancing CCUS value chains by providing assurance to projects and stakeholders. We help minimize risk, ensure safety, and enhance investor appeal, ultimately accelerating the deployment of this critical technology. I am delighted that Jamie has taken on the leadership role in this area of our business, to underscore the urgency of deploying CCUS more rapidly to significantly reduce CO2 emissions,” said Lucy Craig, Senior Vice President and Director of Growth, Innovation an
DNV appointed Jamie Burrows to head its Energy Systems business area’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) unit. The appointment comes as a response to growing demand from these fossil fuels-reliant industries to reduce their CO2 emissions, and aligns with DNV's recent studies, emphasizing the role of CCUS in future energy systems. Burrows, who joined DNV in 2021 as Head of Business Development for CCUS, brings over 20 years of experience in the engineering and energy industries.

