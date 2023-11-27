Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola to Invest $15 Billion in Britain Through 2028

© Rojo / Adobe Stock
© Rojo / Adobe Stock

Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola said on Monday it would invest nearly 14 billion euros ($15 billion) in Britain through 2028 in grids and renewable projects.

The plan is in line with the company's broader investment strategy, which has seen a growing focus on networks, whose returns tend to be predictable, and a more selective approach to renewable projects, favouring those yielding higher returns.

It adds some 8 billion euros to the investment Iberdrola had already pledged in Britain for the period between 2023 and 2025.

Some of Europe's energy giants have turned more cautious on renewables, as the sector faces high interest rates and rising debt costs.

Additional investment in grids are necessary to strengthen the system given the increased role played by intermittent electricity production from renewables.

Italian energy group Enel has adopted a similar script, with a new investment plan that will focus on power grids while being more cautious on renewable energy projects.

Iberdrola said transport and distribution networks would get roughly two-thirds of the planned investment, including more than 3 billion euros for a subsea cable able to transport enough renewable energy to power two million households.

The construction of the cable, Eastern Green Link 1, will start early next year.

The Spanish firm also pledged to invest in solar and wind projects, including the offshore wind project off Britain's eastern coast known as East Anglia 3, as well as in green hydrogen.

The overall investment - which came alongside several others announced by the UK government - may rise with further opportunities in offshore wind, Iberdrola said.

"With stable and predictable regulatory frameworks in the United Kingdom, we are more committed than ever to continue promoting our investments in networks and renewables to continue promoting the energy transition and the achievement of the country's climate objectives," Executive Chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan said in a statement.


($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona and Mark Potter)

Finance Industry News Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: BINGJHEN/AdobeStock

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over $1B in South Korea wind...
Credit: Havfram

Havfram Secures Loan for Offshore Wind Vessel Construction

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

Current News

UK Offshore Wind and CCS Colocation Projects Underway

UK Offshore Wind and CCS Coloc

Environmentalists Ask Court to Block Development of Three North Sea Fields

Environmentalists Ask Court to

NOV Launches Floating Wind Installation Vessel Concept

NOV Launches Floating Wind Ins

KenzFigee Secures Contract from Aker Solutions

KenzFigee Secures Contract fro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine