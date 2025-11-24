EnergyPathways Files Expanded License for MESH Gas and Hydrogen Storage Scheme

EnergyPathways has applied for a gas storage license covering the natural gas and hydrogen storage components of its MESH energy project in the East Irish Sea, expanding the area targeted for salt cavern development nearly fourfold.

The company said the application follows confirmation from Ed Milliband, the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, that MESH should be regarded as a development of national significance.

The licence area includes potential for up to 60 offshore salt caverns for storing natural gas and hydrogen. EnergyPathways also plans to submit a Development Consent Order application for the other elements of the MESH project.

The MESH project is designed as a large-scale long-duration energy storage and decarbonisation hub intended to operate for more than 25 years. It incorporates compressed air energy storage in offshore salt caverns, hydrogen and thermal storage, low-carbon power generation, and methane-pyrolysis hydrogen production. The system will also generate synthetic graphite as a by-product of hydrogen production.

EnergyPathways aims for the project to be operational by 2030, subject to regulatory approval and financing, to support the UK’s 2030 clean power targets.

"We are delighted to have formally submitted a natural gas and hydrogen storage licence application for MESH. Following the positive endorsement of MESH by the Secretary of State as a development of national significance, we are hopeful of receiving a decision on this application soon.

"If successful with its application, EnergyPathways plans to progress a hydrogen storage and transportation project which will be integrated with its 90 MW methane pyrolysis hydrogen production facility being developed in conjunction with KBR and Hazer. The planned hydrogen storage will be able to supply the Company's hydrogen-to-power system being developed with Siemens Energy,” said Ben Clube, CEO of EnergyPathways.