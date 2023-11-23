Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Probe Launched after Valve Block Strikes Worker on OKEA's Brage Platform

Brage platform - Credit: OKEA (File image)

The Norwegian offshore industry safety body has launched an investigation after a person was hit by a valve block on the OKEA-operated Brage platform, offshore Norway, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. 

According to the Petroleum Safety Authority of Norway (PSA), the incident occurred during a planned maintenance job on a well that was shut down. During depressurization, the valve block came loose and struck a person in the face, causing injuries. The person was transported to Haukeland Hospital for further treatment.

"The PSA takes a serious view of what has happened, prompting its decision to investigate. A team of its specialists is starting the work now," the PSA said.

Brage field

Brage is a producing oil field located in the North Sea, 125 kilometers west of Bergen. The water depth is 137 meters. Brage was discovered in 1980, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1990. The production started in 1993.

Brage has been developed as a fixed integrated production, drilling, and accommodation facility with a steel jacket.

The field is operated by OKEA. Other partners, are Vår Energi - which recently decided to exit the partnership - Lime Petroleum, DNO Norge, and M Vest Energy AS.

