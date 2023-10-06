Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi to Exit Brage Offshore Field with Petrolia Noco Set to Step In

Credit: OKEA (File image)
Credit: OKEA (File image)

Petrolia Noco has signed an agreement with Vår Energi ASA to acquire Vår Energi’s 12.2575% participating interest in the Brage field offshore Norway with an effective date of 1, 2023.

Net production (12.2575% WI) from the Brage field in the first half of 2023 was 1.0 kboed and the remaining net reserves at year-end 2022 were 1.9 mmboe.

The transaction is subject to normal regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023, marking Var Energi's exit from Brage.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Brage is a producing oil field located in the North Sea, 125 kilometers west of Bergen. The water depth is 137 meters. Brage was discovered in 1980, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1990. The production started in 1993.

Brage has been developed as a fixed integrated production, drilling and accommodation facility with a steel jacket.

The field is operated by OKEA. Other partners, apart from Vår Energi, are Lime Petroleum, DNO Norge, and M Vest Energy AS.

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

File image: Vår Energi

Baker Hughes Lands Two Contracts with Vår Energi for...
Talos used the Ensco 8503 rig to drill the Zama well in 2017- Credit: Ensco/MarineTraffic.com

Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim's Firm Acquires Stake in...

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FL

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed v

Current News

15MW Turbines for German 960MW Offshore Wind Farm

15MW Turbines for German 960MW

Vietnam Faces Years-Long Delays for Gas Production in South China Sea as Exxon Mobil and Gazprom Projects Stalled

Vietnam Faces Years-Long Delay

Macquarie Eyes Sale of Stake in 573MW UK Offshore Wind Farm

Macquarie Eyes Sale of Stake i

Rystad Says Oil Demand is Peaking. Predicts $60 a Barrel by 2027

Rystad Says Oil Demand is Peak

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine