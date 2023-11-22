Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over $1B in South Korea wind farms -ministry

Credit: BINGJHEN/AdobeStock
Credit: BINGJHEN/AdobeStock

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday that British-based offshore wind firm Corio Generation and BP have submitted investment plans for wind farm projects in South Korea totaling $1.16 billion.

The projects, which had been in the works, are additional signs of carbon-free energy cooperation between Britain and South Korea on top of Tuesday's announcement that South Korean businesses plan to invest 21 billion pounds ($26.17 billion) in British renewable energy and infrastructure projects. 

The announcements were made during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Britain. 

Corio is developing eight offshore wind farms totaling 2.9 gigawatts in South Korea, while BP plans to invest in offshore wind farms under development on the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula, and plans to expand its investment in South Korea's renewable energy sector, according to the industry ministry's statement. 

The investments are expected to increase demand for equipment made in South Korea such as tower structures, turbines, and power cables, and support the local economy and create jobs, the industry ministry said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Joyce Lee/Editing by Ed Davies)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

NY Offers New Offshore Wind Auction, May Revive Troubled...
Credit: Framo

Framo to Supply Suction Bucket Pumping Systems for Taiwan...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Shearwater, Petrobras Team Up to 'Reshape' Seismic Exploration

Shearwater, Petrobras Team Up

Siemens Gamesa's Turnaround Plan Underwhelms, Shares Fall

Siemens Gamesa's Turnaround Pl

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over $1B in South Korea wind farms -ministry

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over

Santos, ADNOC Enter CCS Collaboration Deal

Santos, ADNOC Enter CCS Collab

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine