Well-Safe Solutions Adds Appleton Field Well to Well-Safe Defender's P&A Scope

Credit: Well-Safe Solutions
UK-based offshore well decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions has signed a contract with Spirit Energy to add a well from the Appleton field in the UK North Sea to the existing scope of the Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible plugging and abandonment rig.

This project will add approximately one month of work to the backlog of the Well-Safe Defender, which mobilized in March 2023 to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells on the UK continental shelf for Spirit Energy.

The addition of the Appleton well, for an undisclosed value, follows the decommissioning of wells in the Chestnut and Trees fields, with the latter currently ongoing.

The Appleton Field, 160 miles east of Dundee, was originally discovered in 1997 by Amoco and Amerada Hess.

This contract win is the latest during a summer of international expansion for Well-Safe Solutions, which recently announced an expansion into CCUS projects and the appointment of Alexa Duncan as the company’s first-ever Energy Transition Manager.

