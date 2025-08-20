Talos Energy Announces Successful Exploration Results at Daenerys

Talos Energy Inc. announced successful drilling results at the Daenerys exploration prospect located in the U.S. Gulf of America Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150, and 151.

The discovery well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 feet utilizing the West Vela deepwater drillship and encountered oil pay in multiple high-quality, sub-salt Miocene sands. A comprehensive wireline program was conducted, acquiring core, fluid, and log data to evaluate the reservoir. The well was drilled approximately 12 days ahead of schedule and delivered approximately $16 million under budget. Planning is underway for an appraisal well to further define the discovered resource. The discovery well has been temporarily suspended to preserve its future utility.

Talos, as operator, will hold a 27% working interest ("W.I."), Shell Offshore Inc. will hold a 22.5% W.I., Red Willow will hold a 22.5% W.I., Houston Energy, L.P. will hold a 10% W.I., Cathexis will hold a 9% W.I., and HEQ II Daenerys, LLC will hold a 9%.

"We are encouraged by the results of our Daenerys discovery well, which confirms the presence of hydrocarbons and validates our geologic and geophysical models," said Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Goodfellow. "We believe these results support Talos's pre-drill resource assumptions. We are now working closely with our partners to design an appraisal program that will further delineate this exciting discovery. We anticipate spudding the appraisal well in the second quarter of 2026."