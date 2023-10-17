UK Offshore Well Decommissioning Firm Eyes CCUS and Geothermal Projects with New Appointment

UK-based offshore well decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions is looking to expand its capabilities and venture into the carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) and geothermal sectors too.

To help facilitate this scope expansion, Well-Safe Solutions has appointed Alexa Duncan as the company’s first Energy Transition Manager.

According to the company, Duncan, who has over a decade and a half of experience in project management and well engineering roles for international operators - will be pivotal in the delivery of these energy transition business streams, expanding upon the company’s existing well plug and abandonment offering.

Duncan said: “Well-Safe Solutions is at the forefront of the well plug and abandonment industry and working closely with clients to reduce their carbon footprint. With the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimating CO 2 storage capacity of 78 billion tonnes on the UK continental shelf alone, there is a clear opportunity for Well-Safe Solutions to apply its considerable expertise when assisting our clients on the journey to net zero carbon emissions.

“In addition, extensive growth is also predicted within the geothermal market. I’m passionate about the energy transition and very much looking forward to collaborating with our highly experienced well engineering and subsurface teams on upcoming projects internationally.”

CCUS refers to the technologies which enable CO 2 to be reduced or removed from the atmosphere. It is typically captured, transported, and stored (or used) to reduce its effect on the environment. CO 2 can then be injected into geological formations and permanently locked away in a suitable storage reservoir such as a deep saline aquifer or a depleted oil or gas field.

Geothermal projects typically involve the harnessing of thermal energy within the Earth’s crust to provide heat and/or electricity generation.

James Richards, Well Abandonment Director at Well-Safe Solutions, added: “Recruiting a professional of Alexa’s calibre to our team is a clear endorsement of our ambition in this sector.

“Our own market research and client feedback indicates an opportunity for us to apply the lessons learned and collaborative working practices we deliver in well plug and abandonment to these fields.”

Development of a CCUS and geothermal project capability is part of a wider strategy to expand the business with new service lines offered internationally.

During the summer, the Aberdeen-headquartered company announced the Well-Safe Resources service line and the opening of Well-Safe Solutions Pty Ltd in Perth, Western Australia, in addition to further appointments within their Commercial team.