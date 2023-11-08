Aker Solutions to Deliver HVDC Offshore Platform for 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm in UK

Norway-based Aker Solutions, a provider of solutions, products, and services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a limited notice to proceed contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Vanguard West Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

The contract has a balanced risk-reward profile based on principles for long-term collaboration.

Located more than 47 kilometers from the Norfolk coast and with an installed capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, Norfolk Vanguard West will be the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, which also includes the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas developments.

Once complete, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will produce enough electricity to power more than four million homes.

The Norfolk Vanguard West Offshore Wind Farm is subject to regulatory approvals and Vattenfall’s final investment decision.

The scope of work for Aker Solutions includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform. The fabrication of the topside will be executed in a joint venture with Drydocks World Dubai, and the substructure will be fabricated at Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway.

“The development of the entire Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone could ultimately require up to three HVDC platforms in succession, which would improve the long-term predictability and give positive repeat effects and standardization within the supplier industry,” said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President of New Build at Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions will at this stage book a contract value of about NOK 4 billion (currently around $356,4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the Renewables and Field Development segment, reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the expected final investment decision. Following the final award, the total contract value for Aker Solutions is estimated to be about NOK 6 billion (currently around $534,6 million).

