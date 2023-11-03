Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Plans to Drill Two More Wells Offshore Namibia - CEO

Credit: Smelov/AdobeStock
Credit: Smelov/AdobeStock

Shell plans to drill two more wells in Namibia over the next 6 to 9 months, with the energy giant citing "encouraging data" for the possible development of a new oil basin in the southern African country, CEO Wael Sawan said on Thursday.

Shell plans to drill one exploration well, one appraisal well, and conduct one flow test at its exploration licenses offshore Namibia, Sawan said in a call with analysts.

"There is a lot of encouraging data that we have identified," he said.

Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several promising discoveries in recent years in the country which has no oil and gas production.

Shell is investing around one-quarter of its deepwater exploration budget in Namibia, Sawan said. The company's overall exploration budget is around $1 billion.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Israel Awards Gas Exploration Licenses to Eni, BP and Four...
Credit: donvictori0/AdobeStock

U.S. Appeals Court Blocks Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Sale...

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

UK North Sea Discovery Sale Cancelled as Buyer Fails to Raise Funds

UK North Sea Discovery Sale Ca

Second Gas Cargo Heads to Finland's LNG Terminal After Pipeline Rupture

Second Gas Cargo Heads to Finl

Viking Supply Ships Takes Delivery of Andreas Viking AHTS

Viking Supply Ships Takes Deli

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Changes Name

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine